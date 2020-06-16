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Rayshard Brooks Video Police Bodycam Footage Full Compilation
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32 views • June 16, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network

Rayshard Brooks Video Police Bodycam Footage Full Compilation. I took the bodycam footage and spliced it together to make it easier to watch.

To read my extensive thread on the #RayshardBrooks shooting, visit threadreaderapp here: https://t.co/sI5SCJKKpq?amp=1


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