The Death Count From The COVID Jab “Is Worse Than A War” – Dr. Peter McCullough

[A paper] concluded that the upper bound of a confidence interval for death could be as high as 187,000 Americans losing their life after vaccination.



Along with all the COVID-19 promotions surrounding getting the jab and the importance of lockdowns, wearing a mask, and social distance, Dr. Peter McCullough recently admitted that the government and big pharma are purposely hiding the true death toll of their supposed miracle drug. Not only are they hiding the side effects and number of deaths related to the COVID-19 jab, but the doctor declared that the real number is worse than most wars.



In the video, which is featured below, Dr. McCullough stated, “I can tell you looking at this VAERS report with 12,000 Americans who have died voluntarily after taking an injection, the COVID-19 vaccine is worse than a war. It’s worse than most wars. Now for the vaccine adverse event reporting system, 86% of the time the report is made by a doctor, a nurse, or a healthcare professional who thinks the vaccine caused the problem. 14% of the time, it’s by the patient themselves, or someone else on their behalf. The forms are filled out under the threat of imprisonment or federal fines if they’re falsified. So everything up on this red board is airtight.”