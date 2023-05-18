CHP Talks: Jordan Guildford—Hope’s Cradle

May 18, 2023: My very special guest this week is Jordan Guildford, founder of Gems for Gems and the force—with her hard-working team—behind a new initiative called Hope’s Cradle. This ambitious project envisions a facility in fire stations across Canada where women struggling to care for a newborn baby can safely and anonymously surrender the child into the care of people who will make sure it’s kept warm, properly nourished and taken into a good foster home or adopted. Two such facilities are already in operation in Strathmore, AB and Landmark, MB.
To learn more about Gems for Gems, Jordan Guildford and Hope’s Cradle, visit: https://www.gemsforgems.com
