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Biden Rioters (including literal midget) fail to stop Trump truck
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43 views • October 12, 2020
Streamable link: https://streamable.com/demr4z
TheDonald.Win post (by user unsquishable): https://thedonald.win/p/Gvd7GNdI/the-trump-train-stops-for-no-man/c/
End commentary from Young Pharaoh (he said this in a completely different context, in the video "Umar Johnson Accidentally Shows His House and it's Full of Filth" at 24:10).
TheDonald.Win post (by user unsquishable): https://thedonald.win/p/Gvd7GNdI/the-trump-train-stops-for-no-man/c/
End commentary from Young Pharaoh (he said this in a completely different context, in the video "Umar Johnson Accidentally Shows His House and it's Full of Filth" at 24:10).
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