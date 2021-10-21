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Jovan Pulitzer The Proof is in the Paper (edited) 15 pc of votes illegal paper
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10 views • October 21, 2021
Jovan Pulitzer The Proof is in the Paper (edited) 15 pc of votes illegal paper
Detailed description of how more than 10 types of voting paper used and Sharpiegate explained This is a release before Jovans official 2650 page report goes to the AZ Senate and the AG
Detailed description of how more than 10 types of voting paper used and Sharpiegate explained This is a release before Jovans official 2650 page report goes to the AZ Senate and the AG
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