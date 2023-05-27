Protesters Interrupt Rugby Match

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt English rugby final.





Climate extremists from Just Stop Oil invaded the pitch at the English Premiership Rugby final and threw orange paint powder at players.





While I do not agree with the Climate Hoax, I don't mind when these woke idiots disrupt professional sport. Profesional Sport is a massive distraction the Globalists use against the masses. Here, watch this game while we enslave you.....Professional Sport was also allowed to continue while the rest were locked down due to a non existent virus. So yeah, I like videos like this.





