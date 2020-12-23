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What is Normalcy Bias? Masks Make Infection Rates Rise, Tennessee Nurse, Earth Changes, and More: 12.23.2020
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739 views • December 23, 2020
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Mask Mandates Seem to Make CCP Virus Infection Rates Climb, Study Says
Submitted by Karen
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/face-mask-mandates-seem-to-make-ccp-virus-infection-rates-climb-says-study_3629627.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.23.2020):
What is NORMALCY BIAS? What does NORMALCY BIAS mean? https://youtu.be/e7u5_VMjWes
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-meteorite-that-fell-to-earth-12-years-ago-turned-out-to-be-part-of-an-unknown-space-object.html
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/three-potentially-dangerous-asteroids-approaching-earth.html
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-spectacular-burst-of-volcanic.html?m=1
--
https://amg-news.com/revealedus-prepares-for-big-one-mag-9-0-earthquake-that-will-hit-five-times-speed-of-sound/
--
Crazy sea storm !
https://youtu.be/5aNOdGCE_YA
--
http://zetatalk.com/newsletr/issue742.htm
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pork-city-here-are-most-ridiculous-pet-projects-900-billion-spending-package
--
https://youtu.be/Hi4EO2qDFF8
--
Pope Francis Set to Turn-In His Ruby Slippers: https://youtu.be/Y8CP47Keil8
--
U.S Mexico Border Is Being Invaded: https://youtu.be/ohnjrJXb_kM
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/the-gauntlet-is-thrown-down-oathkeepers-to-president-invoke-the-insurrection-act-or-we-will-fight-a-bloody-and-desperate-revolution-to-throw-off-biden-chi-com-puppet-regime
--
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/12/22/trust-index-posts-falsely-claim-that-tennessee-nurse-died-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine/
--
https://adrenalsolutions.byhealthmeans.com/reg-gift/?idev_id=22
--
https://www.technocracy.news/tyrannical-contagion-france-eyes-banning-anti-vaxxers-from-public-transportation/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/wef-great-reset-move-over-iot-now-its-internet-of-bodies/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/aier-evidence-shows-lockdowns-do-not-control-coronavirus/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/dr-meryl-nass-bells-palsy-occurred-in-7-cases-with-subjects-who-received-a-covid-mrna-vaccine-yes-it-is-a-vaccine-reaction/
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-antarctica-chile-13769a80516155d003bca98bf5833cf5
--
https://apnews.com/article/health-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-f35259fee53146887591c32fd8ca6fdb
--
https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/not-just-the-uk-variant-this-new-south-african-covid-strain-is-also-causing-a-massive-surge-in-cases/697681
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/22/half-the-states-base-giving-covid-vaccines-on-minority-status-instead-of-age-n1225154
--
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=161354
--
A New Declaration of Independence: https://ncrenegade.com/
--
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/12/22/worlds-second-largest-hydroxychloroquine-plant-in-taiwan-blows-up/
--
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/growing-list-of-assassinations-of-covid-19-researchers.html
--
Patriots are RISING: https://youtu.be/-4Q9nYBgE68
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/terrorism/2020/12/nurse-tiffany-dover-vaccination-death-cover-up-nurse-kaitlin-kaufman-murdered-by-vaccine-mafia-rockwatch-2462304.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Mask Mandates Seem to Make CCP Virus Infection Rates Climb, Study Says
Submitted by Karen
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/face-mask-mandates-seem-to-make-ccp-virus-infection-rates-climb-says-study_3629627.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.23.2020):
What is NORMALCY BIAS? What does NORMALCY BIAS mean? https://youtu.be/e7u5_VMjWes
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-meteorite-that-fell-to-earth-12-years-ago-turned-out-to-be-part-of-an-unknown-space-object.html
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/space/three-potentially-dangerous-asteroids-approaching-earth.html
--
Fireball Report: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_events?country=-1&;year=2020&num_report_select=-99&event=&event_id=&event_year=&num_report=
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-spectacular-burst-of-volcanic.html?m=1
--
https://amg-news.com/revealedus-prepares-for-big-one-mag-9-0-earthquake-that-will-hit-five-times-speed-of-sound/
--
Crazy sea storm !
https://youtu.be/5aNOdGCE_YA
--
http://zetatalk.com/newsletr/issue742.htm
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pork-city-here-are-most-ridiculous-pet-projects-900-billion-spending-package
--
https://youtu.be/Hi4EO2qDFF8
--
Pope Francis Set to Turn-In His Ruby Slippers: https://youtu.be/Y8CP47Keil8
--
U.S Mexico Border Is Being Invaded: https://youtu.be/ohnjrJXb_kM
--
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/the-gauntlet-is-thrown-down-oathkeepers-to-president-invoke-the-insurrection-act-or-we-will-fight-a-bloody-and-desperate-revolution-to-throw-off-biden-chi-com-puppet-regime
--
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/12/22/trust-index-posts-falsely-claim-that-tennessee-nurse-died-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine/
--
https://adrenalsolutions.byhealthmeans.com/reg-gift/?idev_id=22
--
https://www.technocracy.news/tyrannical-contagion-france-eyes-banning-anti-vaxxers-from-public-transportation/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/wef-great-reset-move-over-iot-now-its-internet-of-bodies/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/aier-evidence-shows-lockdowns-do-not-control-coronavirus/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/dr-meryl-nass-bells-palsy-occurred-in-7-cases-with-subjects-who-received-a-covid-mrna-vaccine-yes-it-is-a-vaccine-reaction/
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-antarctica-chile-13769a80516155d003bca98bf5833cf5
--
https://apnews.com/article/health-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-f35259fee53146887591c32fd8ca6fdb
--
https://www.timesnownews.com/international/article/not-just-the-uk-variant-this-new-south-african-covid-strain-is-also-causing-a-massive-surge-in-cases/697681
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/22/half-the-states-base-giving-covid-vaccines-on-minority-status-instead-of-age-n1225154
--
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=161354
--
A New Declaration of Independence: https://ncrenegade.com/
--
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/12/22/worlds-second-largest-hydroxychloroquine-plant-in-taiwan-blows-up/
--
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/growing-list-of-assassinations-of-covid-19-researchers.html
--
Patriots are RISING: https://youtu.be/-4Q9nYBgE68
--
https://beforeitsnews.com/terrorism/2020/12/nurse-tiffany-dover-vaccination-death-cover-up-nurse-kaitlin-kaufman-murdered-by-vaccine-mafia-rockwatch-2462304.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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