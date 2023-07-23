Create New Account
(NEWSBREAK) Worldwide BAN on GAS Incoming, UN Announces Digital ID Linked to CBDC!
Ezekiel34
Published 19 hours ago

Published July 22nd,2023Streamed Jun 23, 2023


Uncensored: Worldwide BAN on GAS Incoming, UN Announces Digital ID Linked to CBDC!

Maria Zeee on the Stew Peters Network takes us through a bogus new study the globalists are using to justify why gas needs to be banned, as well as the HUGE announcement this week that the UN is launching universal Digital ID’s linked to CBDC’s!

