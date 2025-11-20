So many pieces to the operation taking place.

Tying it all together from a 60,000 foot view is a challenge.

This video attempts to do just that so you can see the WHOLE picture.





Is this the announcement of GESARA?





Trump has now facilitated 8 (eight) Peace Agreements.

World peace and ending human trafficking are Trumps greatest achievements with more to come.

It's time the awake Patriots and Anons got off the couch.

We are the ones to bring stability and power to the plan already unfolding.









"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





