A Major Week in History Before WW III - Simon Roche

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On Sept 25, 2022 Simon Roche, spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa described the past week as one of the most important in our lifetime. Topics he discusses are:
* Two market drops
* Gold and silver being cleaned out at the London bullion market
* As the dollar turns to trash
#WW III prophecies of Nicolaas van Rensburg
500 Billion Pound default by the UK
Please see our playlist of videos on Prophecies of WW III at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensburg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .
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