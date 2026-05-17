Arming the Army of Believers Part 9

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Every soldier on active duty has to be mentally focused on his mission to be a killing machine to the enemy who wants to invade and take over; likewise every believer in the army of the Kingdom of God has to be aware of who they are to be able to rage war against the enemy and be willing to totally destroy all the plans and ploys of the enemy.
Are you in the Kingdom army of the Lord, then listen to this video and see where you stand.