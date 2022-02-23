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[VO] Quand Klaus Schwab parlait d'améliorer le monde en... 2014 When Klaus Schwab talked about making the world a better place by... 2014
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30 views • February 23, 2022
Ceci est une vidéo d'archive où l'on voit le créateur du Forum économique mondial exposer sa vision du monde devant un parterre composé majoritairement de Young Global Leaders... ses marionnettes, qui, de nos jours, sont infiltrées dans tous les gouvernements occidentaux. Macron étant chez nous, en France, le premier exemple à citer.
La présentation est faite par une certaine Iris Bohnet (observez le signal franc-maçon de ses mains), quant à l'entretien, il est mené par un certain David Gergen.
Dans cette vidéo, nous indique le résumé de présentation : « M. Schwab a mis l'accent sur l'importance de la collaboration entre les entreprises et les gouvernements ainsi que sur la responsabilité socio-globale. »
En deux mots comme en cent, M. Klaus Schwab nous parle ici du Tikoun (Tikkun) Olam.
Sources:
https://iop.harvard.edu/forum/improving-state-world-conversation-klaus-schwab
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty/iris-bohnet
http://www.tikounolam.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TdiND82vFg
(pour ceux qui veulent bénéficier du traducteur automatique)
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La présentation est faite par une certaine Iris Bohnet (observez le signal franc-maçon de ses mains), quant à l'entretien, il est mené par un certain David Gergen.
Dans cette vidéo, nous indique le résumé de présentation : « M. Schwab a mis l'accent sur l'importance de la collaboration entre les entreprises et les gouvernements ainsi que sur la responsabilité socio-globale. »
En deux mots comme en cent, M. Klaus Schwab nous parle ici du Tikoun (Tikkun) Olam.
Sources:
https://iop.harvard.edu/forum/improving-state-world-conversation-klaus-schwab
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty/iris-bohnet
http://www.tikounolam.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TdiND82vFg
(pour ceux qui veulent bénéficier du traducteur automatique)
=================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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