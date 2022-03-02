BEAST IN THE SYRINGE UNHINGED (POEM)*****

The message is loud and clear in this video. Pray for all you that belong to Christ who have not taken of Satan's Juice, DIVOC, Nephilim gene altering, DNA changer, mark, etc, Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.



Daniel 2:43



And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.



Revelation 14:9

And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,



Revelation 14:10

The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:



Revelation 14:11



And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.



Revelation 19:20



And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.