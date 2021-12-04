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ETHAN CRUMBLEY ONCE GOOD KID TURNED SCHOOL SHOOTER! THEY WANT TO BLAME GUNS BUT WE KNOW THE TRUTH!!
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81 views • December 04, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



Michigan gunman Ethan Crumbley went to school with the intention of murdering 'as many students as he could' on Tuesday and had planned the attack in a cell phone video and in a journal that cops found in his backpack. The warning signs were there and yet no one was able to stop the deadly attack before it could manifest. The finger of blame was quickly pointed at the usual culprit, guns, without anyone bringing into question what his home life was like and what kind of drugs was he on? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest school shooting in the US that is being politicized as a gun issue when it really should be considered a mental health issue!

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Sources:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266683/Michigan-gunman-Ethan-Crumbley-cell-phone-video-saying-planned-attack-day.html

YouTuber Turned Mass Murderer: The Insane Case of Randy Stair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qANNJP2DG8g
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drugsshootingmurderfamilyschoolboychildmedicationspress for truthpressfortruth
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