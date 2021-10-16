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Playing The Trump Card with Patel Patriot - MSOM Ep. 353
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100 views • October 16, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot about why Marc Elias, Christopher Steele, and Monica Lewinsky are going on TV at this critical moment in time. We discuss the Andy McCabe story and the Bill Clinton stories that have been in the news and what they mean through the lens of Durham and Devolution. Finally, we discuss the strategies that Trump used with the Treasury, Fed, and executive orders to “Trump” the deep state in the financial game.
Patel Patriot: https://Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
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Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Patel Patriot: https://Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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