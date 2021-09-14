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Building a Freedom-focused Parallel Economy; Conversation with Gab CEO Andrew Torba
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10 views • September 14, 2021
What should be done about the Big Tech overlords who deploy their speech Gestapo against those who violate the rules of approved speech? In this episode, Paul talks with Andrew Torba, who founded the social media platform Gab as an answer for people seeking a speech platform free from the censorship leveled by the epidemiologists and election “experts” at Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube. Andrew discusses the globalist culture of Silicon Valley, how his company barreled through a number of obstacles intended to shut Gab down, why it’s important for patriotic Americans to stand together, and his intention to help erect a parallel, liberty-minded economy.
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