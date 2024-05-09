Bunny Bricks (1992, PC)

Bunny Bricks is an arcade game developed and published by French company Silmarils. It was also released for Amiga, Atari ST and Amstrad CPC.

Bunny Bricks is a variant of Breakout/Arkanoid. Instead of a paddle, you control a catoon bunny with a baseball bat. You can hit the ball forward, to the left or to the right. You can also do a dash to the left or right. There are several extras you can collect. For example, you can get a submachine gun which you can use to shoot bricks, a stronger forward hit (which makes the ball destroy several bricks in its way) or lower speed for the ball. Sometimes you have obstacles you have to clear in a different way, like dynamite which you have to blow up by activating a switch.