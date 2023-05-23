Dissolving The Divide Through Self Defense with Chris Jantzen

We have another unique episode this time around for our 22nd installment- live and direct from beautiful Redding California! I (Derek) had to see Chris Jantzen & Leslie Powers one last time before I return to France. I captured some good moments during my stay, where we hung out by a pristine lake, a lil campfire congregation, and a few other scenes, including a glimpse of salsa night, which Leslie thrives in! This subject will get its rebuttal regarding the sacred counterpart to the divine principle of self defense with a whole segment delving into ways we can cultivate a strong inner feminine which helps us curb violence towards us and our projections onto others.. Something i'm looking forward to, and expand upon what's been eluded to in the past regarding the art of debate, stemming from the overall art of life. Much Thanx to @lesliepowers3487 & @chrisjantzenendevil5808 for making room in their busy lives to squeeze me in there for a few days! This was more of an impromptu video, which is a collage of different segments we recorded in different settings while sticking to the common theme of self defense for the main topic of this episode. Credits: I added a quick snippet from former guests Logan Hart from the Wizard Factory who just recently spoke with Dan Arnold on his livestream.. He's kept true to his word in keeping his Saturday fixture running, where I've called in a few times, which included a funny sequence with Rodney Goodwin, who we recorded a session right after he finished with Logan that day.. Leslie was on there recently for 2 very good discussions regarding the wounded masculine & feminine with another few past guests in Stephanie MoDavis & Will Keller.. Intro music - Travelin' Man by Scritch (Chris Jantzen & Jer Rodriguez) https://linktr.ee/chrisjantzen Outro - Divide & Conquer - Bay Area Art Collective all video & music arranged, mixed, and produced by @AwakenYaMind Leslie & him are on the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/ Her website: https://alivethrive.life/ Don't forget to sign up and save the date for the upcoming conference: https://freedomundernaturallaw.com/https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli Derek's portal of conscious content: https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli Thank you for watching

