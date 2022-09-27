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Nord Stream Pipeline Unprecedented Damage - Deliberate Sabotage - 092722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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332 views • September 27, 2022

I will keep updating this as more info is posted.

Nord Stream Pipeline Damaged⚡️

The Danish army has published a video of the leak at the damaged Nord Stream pipeline in international waters near the Island of Bornholm.

The radius of the gas leak is hundreds of metres.

The Nord Stream pipeline suffered unprecedented damage, the operator said. Danish authorities spotted a gas leak near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, and closed off an area of five nautical miles (9.26km) around the site. Meanwhile the Danish military have released a video of the suspected location of the leakage.

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It looks like both Nord Stream pipelines were deliberately sabotaged. No one’s officially taking credit but US and UK neocons are openly gloating about it.

They think this hurts Russia. It doesn’t. It permanently wrecks Germany. There’s a lesson therein, for those who think serving the empire is preferable to defying it…

Update:  American ships announced the completion of work in the area of the alleged sabotage on gas pipelines.

The expeditionary detachment of US Navy ships led by the USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship today completed tasks in the Baltic Sea and were seen by the next Baltic straits in the North Sea.

Now they are located 30 kilometers from the site of the alleged sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and 50 kilometers from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Latest Update:

The location of the two alleged damage to Nord Stream 1 has been determined, they are located northeast of Bornholm

It is currently impossible to estimate the recovery time for Nord Stream 1

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Gas will leak from Nord Stream for at least a week - Danish PM

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry said that the incident with a gas leak at Nord Stream was due to explosions.

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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1


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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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