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The Firmament; Genesis 1:1-18
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309 views • November 28, 2019
Watch my videos in sequence to end up a good place I found on May 6th: (You're only saved if you're NOT afraid). Meanwhile, recognise lies and misinformation. I will highlight these in this series of videos. People are pushing what they hear with ZERO RESEARCH.
Clip taken from original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiG2H...
You can look into this as much or little as you, but there are NOTHING but lies in our world. Lies about finances, about God, about Christmas and Easter, about ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, and I'm sick of it all. For now, relax and enjoy a little reality in this video.
Please download the Biblical References that contradict NASA here:
http://bestsmallcountry.ie/documents/...
Some of the many channels saying the same thing:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEd...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsVe...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy7m...
To order "Mel's Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: (085) 2478000 email: [email protected]
Usual Links
Gеоrg!@ Gц!де sт0иеs (they в@nnеd original vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJe...
Television Replacements
TruNews (Geopolitical, Spiritual) https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...
Investment Watch Blog Recommended Truth Sources
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/l...
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...
Clip taken from original video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiG2H...
You can look into this as much or little as you, but there are NOTHING but lies in our world. Lies about finances, about God, about Christmas and Easter, about ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, and I'm sick of it all. For now, relax and enjoy a little reality in this video.
Please download the Biblical References that contradict NASA here:
http://bestsmallcountry.ie/documents/...
Some of the many channels saying the same thing:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEd...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsVe...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy7m...
To order "Mel's Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: (085) 2478000 email: [email protected]
Usual Links
Gеоrg!@ Gц!де sт0иеs (they в@nnеd original vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJe...
Television Replacements
TruNews (Geopolitical, Spiritual) https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...
Investment Watch Blog Recommended Truth Sources
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/l...
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2e...
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