The Importance of Vibrational Health

It's not just chemicals—it's energy. Dr. Ardis explains how the people, news, and sounds you allow into your home directly impact your vibration. Constant negative media is a form of programming. Turn it off to reclaim your peace and elevate your energy.
#VibrationalHealth #Energy #MentalWellness #DigitalDetox #PositiveVibes
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport