I've Had Enough - Richard Medhurst, Nov 25

Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist specialized in international relations, US politics, and the Middle East. His coverage and commentary on the Ukraine and Syria wars, as well as the Israeli occupation of Palestine, is extensive. He is one of few journalists to have executed on the ground coverage of the Iran Nuclear Deal and Julian Assange's extradition hearing at the Old Bailey.

Richard Medhurst speaks four languages: English, French, Arabic and German. He completed his secondary education entirely in French, and has lived in Pakistan, Switzerland, Austria, and Syria. He previously hosted his own television program, The Communiqué, on Press TV, and has contributed to Black Agenda Report, RT, Al Mayadeen, and appeared on numerous outlets such as The Times Radio, LBC Radio, RT, The Canary, and Glenn Greenwald's System Update.

Previous guests on his program include the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, the Russian, Cuban and Palestinian Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Noam Chomsky, Glenn Greenwald, Chris Hedges, and many more.

