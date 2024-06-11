© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes a video of the beginning of the second stage of exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces.
Adding:
The involvement of Ukrainian military intelligence in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow has been established, said FSB head Bortnikov.