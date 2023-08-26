Create New Account
The Miracle of Fr. Chris Alar's Mom!
Published 18 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar


Aug 24, 2023


When covid hit, Fr. Chris Alar asked for prayers for his mom Rosalie and you Marian Helpers responded. Not only has she lived 7 years after all doctors told her she had no more than three years to live with liver failure, she fell down the stairs getting brain-damaged and then was diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's disease. Now doctors are saying she is healed? Meet the miracle of our Marian Helper Family and know Fr. Chris is praying for you and your family too!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkG0WYpyrvc

=================================

