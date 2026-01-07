☦️ Merry Orthodox Christmas. Khristos Rozhdayetsya!

Today, Orthodox Christians mark the Nativity of Christ, a holy day of faith, sacrifice, and renewal. On this sacred night, special thoughts go to Russian soldiers and their families, to those standing watch far from home, and to all who carry heavy burdens in service of their country.

May this Christmas bring strength to the weary, comfort to families, and peace to every home. May faith, tradition, and unity endure through hardship and guide the path forward.

С Рождеством Христовым.



