Microeconomics vs. Macroeconomics: What’s the Difference? [Economics Made Simple]

Economics looks at the production, distribution and consumption of goods and services. But to really understand what’s going on, economists have to study this activity at both local and national levels. Today we explain the difference on Economics Made Simple.

Microeconomics looks at economic activity among households and local markets. Macroeconomics examines activity at the level of the national economy. Confused? You won’t be after this explanation from Clint Doll.





