Shturm-S of Sever Group of Forces destroys Ukrainian shelter

Shturm-S self-propelled anti-tank system carrying 9K114 ATGM belonging to the Sever Group of Forces of the Northern Military District is working near Kharkov to support the advance of Russian assault forces. The rare system destroyed Ukrainian shelters at a distance of two kilometers. Shturm-S, equipped with supersonic anti-tank missiles is designed to target enemy fortifications and armored vehicles.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
