Dr. John Campbell Interview With Professor Colleen Aldous - Ivermectin Research For COVID-19
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
718 followers
0
68 views • 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m-HM2hmVSM

Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Dr. John Campbell Interview With Professor Colleen Aldous - Ivermectin Research For COVID-19


Discover groundbreaking evidence on ivermectin-based multidrug therapy for COVID-19 hypoxemia patients.

Dr. John Campbell interviews Professor Colleen Aldous on their new paper applying Bradford Hill criteria to prove causality.


Video Highlights

* Rapid oxygen recovery: Case series from US, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria show dramatic SpO2 improvements within hours of high-dose ivermectin protocols.

* Causal proof via Bradford Hill: Strong evidence for temporality, dose-response gradient, biological mechanisms like spike protein inhibition and zinc ionophore effects.

* Real-world impact: Reduced hospitalizations and mortality in early outpatient treatment, honoring Dr. Jackie Stone's legacy.


Keywords
ivermectin covid 19ivermectin anti viral effectsivermectin sars cov 2ivermectin viral infection studyivermectin anti viral activityivermectin for treatment of covid 19antiviral effect of high dose ivermectin in adults with covid 19anti viral effects of ivermectin ivermectin anti viral studyivermectin dr john campbelldr john campbell interview with professor colleen aldous ivermectin research for covid 19professor colleen aldous ivermectincolleen aldous ivermectin
Recent News
CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

CDC study confirms elevated pregnancy risks from COVID-19 shots, exposing a legacy of medical betrayal

Lance D Johnson
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
NIH to commission studies investigating ivermectin as cancer treatment

NIH to commission studies investigating ivermectin as cancer treatment

Lance D Johnson
Study: Iron deficiency weakens immune response, effects may be long-lasting

Study: Iron deficiency weakens immune response, effects may be long-lasting

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Kevin Hughes
Musk pivots SpaceX to build a “self-growing” Moon city within a decade to secure civilization&#8217;s future

Musk pivots SpaceX to build a “self-growing” Moon city within a decade to secure civilization’s future

Cassie B.
