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URGENT MESSAGE! Fires and DUMBs Deep Underground Military Bases, Underground War, Happening Now
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681 views • April 05, 2020
PLEASE SHARE, DOWNLOAD AND SPREAD. PLEASE GIVE THANKS TO ORIGIONAL UPLOADERS FOR SHARING AND ALLOWING THIS TO BE SHARED.
URGENT MESSAGE! Fires and D.U.M.B's (Deep Underground Military Bases), Underground War, Happening Now
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UPLOADER'S DESCRIPTION:
Please share far and wide.
This is extremely important information.
The channel the original video came from link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3yC...
Although, I got this with permission from someone else. I didn't realise they weren't the original poster. So shout out to the original channel. 🙏❤👍
The underground war, happening now.
#WhiteHats
#Qanon
#Bushfires
#AustralianFires
#DEEPUndergroundMilitaryBases
#WeatherWarfare
#WildFires
#CaliforniaFires
#DURecorder
This is my video recorded with DU Recorder. It's easy to record your screen and livestream. Download link:
Android: https://goo.gl/s9D6Mf
iOS: https://goo.gl/nXnxyN
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/hev123
Thier channel's vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SLDk...
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartf...
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACH...
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIa... , that I got locked out of.
URGENT MESSAGE! Fires and D.U.M.B's (Deep Underground Military Bases), Underground War, Happening Now
----------
UPLOADER'S DESCRIPTION:
Please share far and wide.
This is extremely important information.
The channel the original video came from link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3yC...
Although, I got this with permission from someone else. I didn't realise they weren't the original poster. So shout out to the original channel. 🙏❤👍
The underground war, happening now.
#WhiteHats
#Qanon
#Bushfires
#AustralianFires
#DEEPUndergroundMilitaryBases
#WeatherWarfare
#WildFires
#CaliforniaFires
#DURecorder
This is my video recorded with DU Recorder. It's easy to record your screen and livestream. Download link:
Android: https://goo.gl/s9D6Mf
iOS: https://goo.gl/nXnxyN
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/hev123
Thier channel's vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SLDk...
----------
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartf...
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACH...
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIa... , that I got locked out of.
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