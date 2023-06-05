Create New Account
TCR 2023 - Episode 21
Douglas Social Credit
Published a day ago

Arnis Luks interviews Wallace and Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.amazon.com.au/Where-Money-Comes-Explosive-Truth/dp/0645681903
https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&rh=p_27%3AM.+Oliver+Heydorn+Ph.D.&s=relevancerank&text=M.+Oliver+Heydorn+Ph.D.&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/announcements/build-rent-land-tax-exemption
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Faulkner_CC-Commonwealth_Bank_of_Australia.pdf

bankingdouglas social creditcredit creation

