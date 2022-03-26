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Israeli "futurist" pos Yuval Harari once again discusses humans as "hackable animals" and "surveillance under the skin" as if none of it is a bad thing.
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104 views • March 26, 2022
Israeli "futurist" pos Yuval Harari once again discusses humans as "hackable animals" and "surveillance under the skin" as if none of it is a bad thing.
This nasty little creature has clearly been hired by the System to "sell" its Satanic agenda, as every time he talks about the subject he couches it in the most totalitarian language possible, and all of it as if it's absolutely inevitable.
It isn't, if you don't opt in.
This nasty little creature has clearly been hired by the System to "sell" its Satanic agenda, as every time he talks about the subject he couches it in the most totalitarian language possible, and all of it as if it's absolutely inevitable.
It isn't, if you don't opt in.
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