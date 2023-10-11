Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 11, 2023

Episode 2126 - Massive recall of blood pressure medication. How to maintain healthy blood pressure naturally. Impotency tips. What causes impotency. How has the synagogue do satan fractured Christianity. Rabbi says we need to worship Jews not Jesus. Lindsey Graham is so nauseating. EU says they will ban Twitter. Plus much more. This show is not for everyone. It’s PG13 and seriously politically incorrect.
