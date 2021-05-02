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Why Flat Earth Matters For The Bible Believing Christian
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121 views • May 02, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Dec 29, 2018 with 43K views.
I realize this may not go over well with the majority of globe believing Christians because most people in general will only believe what they have been taught their entire lives. It truly takes a humble heart and getting rid of the pride within to realize and admit you have been lied to so you are able see the truth. I'm not trying to cause problems in the Christian community, or trying to take the focus off of Jesus in anyway. In fact I believe this points us to him and allows those of us that already know him to strengthen our relationship. I have no interest in a debate, the evidence on this channel over the last three years speaks for itself if God's word is not enough. God has made it abundantly clear to me that this truth is extremely important for his children to hear especially today. I've done what I was called to do, where you go from here with this is up to you. I wish you all the very best!
Video Credit: The Potter's Clay
Subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"
https://youtu.be/4RSj-CMPBlw
Getting saved is the easiest and most important thing you can do :) You just have to come to the knowledge that you (like everyone else on earth) are a sinner in need of salvation or we would spend eternity in Hell. Salvation is not something we could ever attain on our own, that is why Jesus came to this earth and paid the ultimate price for our sins by allowing himself to be sacrificed for all mankind so through him we can be saved. Jesus led a sinless life and by doing so was able to take all of humanities sins they would ever commit on himself making one sacrifice that covered all sin.
To be saved you have to say a prayer something like this (and most importantly mean it because God reads your heart). Say "God I know I am a sinner. I know that because of my sin Jesus came to this earth and died for me making atonement for all the sins I would ever commit. I believe Jesus died on that cross and raised from the dead three days later conquering death and making a way for me to be saved by taking my sins upon himself. I pray Lord that you save me and come into my heart and life allowing me to be born again through Jesus, living in this world but no longer being of this world. Thank you Lord for saving my soul please lead me, guide me, and direct me all the remaining days of my life. In Jesus name I pray, Amen."
If you said that prayer and meant it you are saved and sealed and nothing anyone could ever say or do can take that away. I would continue to pray daily building a relationship with God, and read the bible some everyday as well. He knows you, but that's the only way to get to know him. Try your best to stop sinning (this is not possible by the way) but you have to make the effort because that is what true repentance means is that you will turn from your sin. Don't give up, this is not easy, I repent and ask God to forgive me for something or another every single day. He knows we aren't perfect, but if we truly love him we gotta try :)
God bless you, here are some scriptures that you might find helpful, and welcome to the family! :D
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
I realize this may not go over well with the majority of globe believing Christians because most people in general will only believe what they have been taught their entire lives. It truly takes a humble heart and getting rid of the pride within to realize and admit you have been lied to so you are able see the truth. I'm not trying to cause problems in the Christian community, or trying to take the focus off of Jesus in anyway. In fact I believe this points us to him and allows those of us that already know him to strengthen our relationship. I have no interest in a debate, the evidence on this channel over the last three years speaks for itself if God's word is not enough. God has made it abundantly clear to me that this truth is extremely important for his children to hear especially today. I've done what I was called to do, where you go from here with this is up to you. I wish you all the very best!
Video Credit: The Potter's Clay
Subscribe to his channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"
https://youtu.be/4RSj-CMPBlw
Getting saved is the easiest and most important thing you can do :) You just have to come to the knowledge that you (like everyone else on earth) are a sinner in need of salvation or we would spend eternity in Hell. Salvation is not something we could ever attain on our own, that is why Jesus came to this earth and paid the ultimate price for our sins by allowing himself to be sacrificed for all mankind so through him we can be saved. Jesus led a sinless life and by doing so was able to take all of humanities sins they would ever commit on himself making one sacrifice that covered all sin.
To be saved you have to say a prayer something like this (and most importantly mean it because God reads your heart). Say "God I know I am a sinner. I know that because of my sin Jesus came to this earth and died for me making atonement for all the sins I would ever commit. I believe Jesus died on that cross and raised from the dead three days later conquering death and making a way for me to be saved by taking my sins upon himself. I pray Lord that you save me and come into my heart and life allowing me to be born again through Jesus, living in this world but no longer being of this world. Thank you Lord for saving my soul please lead me, guide me, and direct me all the remaining days of my life. In Jesus name I pray, Amen."
If you said that prayer and meant it you are saved and sealed and nothing anyone could ever say or do can take that away. I would continue to pray daily building a relationship with God, and read the bible some everyday as well. He knows you, but that's the only way to get to know him. Try your best to stop sinning (this is not possible by the way) but you have to make the effort because that is what true repentance means is that you will turn from your sin. Don't give up, this is not easy, I repent and ask God to forgive me for something or another every single day. He knows we aren't perfect, but if we truly love him we gotta try :)
God bless you, here are some scriptures that you might find helpful, and welcome to the family! :D
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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