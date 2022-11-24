Eric Trump/Clay Clark - This Is A Battle Between Good And Evil, The People Are Winning, Enjoy The Show

X22 SPOTLIGHT Nov 24, 2022 Today’s Guest: Eric Trump & Clay Clark

Website: Time To Free America

https://timetofreeamerica.com

This Is A Battle Between Good And Evil, The People Are Winning, Enjoy The ShowEric Trump kicks off the conversation with the status of the country, the economic status is not good, the country is headed in the wrong direction. Trump showed the people what can be done and the people see the difference. Trump is the the block and the establishment is trying to remove the block to get to the people. This is a battle between good and evil, it’s almost like we are watching the show. Clay continues the conversation with what the [WEF] wants to do to this world and the people are now fighting back. The people are awake and there are a lot more of us than them.

