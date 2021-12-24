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THE MORE THEY JAB, THE MORE YOU DIE 4/5 OF ALL COVID19 DEATHS COME FROM THE DOUBLE & TRIPLE JABBED!!
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163 views • December 24, 2021
Source: HIgh Impact Flix. So even with them screwing around with the numbers, 80% of those dying of Convid are fully vaxxed. And they are lined up for the boosters. Idiots. More videos for you:
It's beginning to look a lot like Genocide...everywhere you go (great music parody)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERfDeqtYiVjR/
It's beginning to look a lot like Genocide...everywhere you go (great music parody)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ERfDeqtYiVjR/
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