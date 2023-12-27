TO WHAT NAME DO YOU BOW? | 12-27-2023

Show #2051





Show notes:





James 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+3&version=KJV

Psalm 91: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+91&version=KJV

Be the boots on the ground!: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zG_S5QWcRbcEOU-FKxVakb8lYTl21DWz/view?pli=1

Going to the Capitol: https://www.facebook.com/reel/369603982212159

Talmud approves rape of children and murder: https://www.facebook.com/elizabethyates6912/videos/3590453794546044

Japan buys U.S.Steel: https://winepressnews.com/2023/12/23/deindustrialization-japan-buys-historic-122-year-old-historic-us-steel-for-15-billion-in-cash/

Pope approves the gays: https://apnews.com/article/vatican-lgbtq-pope-bfa5b71fa79055626e362936e739d1d8

false prophet Bergoglio: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/876346/

Catholic Biden Supporters: https://catholicvote.org/bidenreport

White Trump supporters: https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2021/08/30/most-white-americans-who-regularly-attend-worship-services-voted-for-trump-in-2020/

Planned Parenthood clinic worker: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1PSbSQrTHT/?igsh=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Befall: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/befall





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop