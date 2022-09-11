And We Know 11.9.2022 TIGHT ELECTION security = DEM LOSSES, Putting an END to the ENDLESS! Taking CONTROL! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Nov 9, 2022
Was going to wait for more results, but figured we could get this out now and bring you some hope.. especially if you have been making the mistake of watching the mainstream media for election coverage.. They are so depressing. You will see major victories across the board and also realize that FL lost their DEM control… because their elections were protected! Watch the MSM reaction to this, and see that it appears, if all keeps going as planned, the flips could be coming. Hang in there.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sxcjy-11.9.22-tight-election-security-dem-losses-putting-an-end-to-the-endless-ta.html