Buckminster Fuller C60 Repairs Damaged DNA f/Graphene Oxide, Ai Parasites & New Earth Children w/Dr. Edward Group
Merkaba Chakras
Published 18 hours ago |

For more information about the Dr. Ed Group offerings, please visit his company website. Supercharged C60 discount link for Merkaba Chakras audience: 

https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/c/3945274/1035080/5534

https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/YgOZjP

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/buckminster-fuller-c60-global-healing


Dr. Ed Group’s presentation on raising children of New Earth:

https://youtu.be/LVnMXFIAIcM


Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other VIDEO sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.

https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/

https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras

https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras

https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras


Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras


Ectolife Artificial Baby Factory promo commercial: http://bit.ly/3hUml3X

CRISPR gene editing research for designer babies: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7427626/

https://youtu.be/_W3IttQSZm4


Buckminster Fullerene C60 icosahedron atom: http://bit.ly/3YP6ynF

Graphene oxide (pharmaceutical drugs):
http://bit.ly/3Vjfjn5 , https://bit.ly/3YWFO4W , http://bit.ly/3Wjc7co ]  


Lipid nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines:   https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/la1004819v

Ai Parasites designed to invade immune systems: https://www.futuremedicine.com/doi/abs/10.2217/fmb-2020-0303


Karen Kingston’s Substack on CV-19 patents for transhumanism:  https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-7-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines


Christ Consciousness pendant by David Weitzman of Ka-Gold Jewelry:

https://www.ka-gold-jewelry.com/p-products/christ-conciousness-silver.php


Dr. David R. Hawkin’s Map of Consciousness on people’s aura field calibrations:

https://veritaspub.com/dr-hawkins/


To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work:  https://merkabachakras.com/


Theme music, Promised Land copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/


