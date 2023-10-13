Create New Account
Shelling of the Gaza Strip - Israel already conducting local Ground Operations in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

Shelling of the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it was already conducting local ground operations in Gaza.

and also today 10/13/23:

Saudi Foreign Ministry: We affirm our categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza. We demand the lifting of the siege on our Arab and Muslim brothers in Gaza

Adding:

 Indicators show a further decline in Internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes. Local media claim Israel's communications minister plans to cut off Internet services to Gaza at midnight

Also:

British publication “The Spectator” calls for the Genocide of Palestinians, written by Douglas Murray

and:

CNN journalist Sarah Sidner publicly apologized for broadcasting fake information about 40 beheaded babies.


