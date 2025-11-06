INSTANT KARMA: PHARMA EXEC STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS: Oval Office Event Abruptly Ends When Novo Nordisk VP Gordon Findlay Suffers Medical Emergency
The Healthcare Executive of Novo Nordisk, Gordon Findlay, passed out Thursday at the Oval Office during an announcement about weight loss drugs.
Nov 6, 2025
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=f6_waMa_m6w
###
Praises Trump's 'Commitment To Bringing Down Drug Prices' Amid Reports Of A Deal With Ozempic
Nov 5, 2025
At a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt spoke about reports of a deal between President Trump and the makers of the weight-loss drug Ozempic to lower the prices of the drug.