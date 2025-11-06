BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
INSTANT KARMA: PHARMA EXEC STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV
ChestyP
ChestyP
551 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING NEWS: Oval Office Event Abruptly Ends When Novo Nordisk VP Gordon Findlay Suffers Medical Emergency

The Healthcare Executive of Novo Nordisk, Gordon Findlay, passed out Thursday at the Oval Office during an announcement about weight loss drugs.

Nov 6, 2025

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=f6_waMa_m6w


Praises Trump's 'Commitment To Bringing Down Drug Prices' Amid Reports Of A Deal With Ozempic

Nov 5, 2025

At a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Karoline Leavitt spoke about reports of a deal between President Trump and the makers of the weight-loss drug Ozempic to lower the prices of the drug.

https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=D3yVrtqDOtU

oval officenovo nordiskozempicgordon findlayhealthcare executive
