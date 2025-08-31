© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia will not regain frozen assets without paying reparations to Ukraine
“We cannot even imagine that in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement these assets would be returned to Russia if it has not paid reparations,” she stated.
Earlier, Politico reported that the EU plans to finalize details on Saturday of a scheme to transfer nearly €200 billion in frozen Russian funds to Ukraine.
Source @Real World News
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!