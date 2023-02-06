Create New Account
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1: THE BIRTH OF THE CABAL
We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. This episode takes you to the turbulent era of the Crusades, the Knights Templar, their hunger for world dominance and their link to Secret Societies, the Jesuit Order and the Freemasons. Were these really separate groups? Let’s find out in this very first episode!

