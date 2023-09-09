CBS EVENING NEWS | Norah O'Donnell | American consumers exposed to chemicals and additives that have been banned in other countries

CBS EVENING NEWS | Norah O'Donnell | Holly William | Professor Eric Millstone | Stacey McNamara

CBS | Norah O'Donnell;

CBS | Holly Williams goes in depth to show us how these ingredients maybe linked to cancer and other health related issues.





Norah Morahan O'Donnell is an American television journalist who is currently anchor of the CBS Evening News, a correspondent for 60 Minutes, and current host of Person to Person. She has worked with several mainstream media outlets throughout her career, including as former co-anchor of CBS This Morning, Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News, and a substitute host for CBS's Sunday morning show Face the Nation.





Holly Williams is an Australian foreign correspondent and war correspondent who has worked for CBS since 2012.





Professor Eric Millstone



UNIVERSITY OF SUSSEX

Much of Erik's research has focused on the ways in which public policy-makers reach decisions concerning the protection of environmental and public health, and particularly on the interactions between scientific and non-scientific considerations. He routinely focuses on how policy-makers decide on the rules with which to regulate industrial products and processes, especially in the food and chemical sectors. Erik has studied a wide range of public health and environmental issues including food additives, pesticides, BSE, GM foods and crops, and the control of lead pollution.

In recent years his work has also addressed more general questions about the role of scientific expertise and advisors in public policy-making.





THEY PUT WHAT IN ALL THE BREAD?!

Published by The 100% Clean Food Lifestyle

September 8th | 2023.



