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Tilly and Toots and the 2nd Amendment - Episode 1
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10 views • March 23, 2021
After the 2020 election we decided to take a stand and support the cause by making a cartoon series pointing out the idiocy of the left. After all, the left dominates popular culture, social media, big tech, the news, hollywood, streaming services, education, and basically every other aspect of everybody's life. Conservatives deserve a place in American culture!
Liberalism, communism, gun control, the Constitution, covid, cancel culture, we are covering it all.
In episode 1, Tilly concocts a scheme to ban guns so she can rob a liquor store.
Liberalism, communism, gun control, the Constitution, covid, cancel culture, we are covering it all.
In episode 1, Tilly concocts a scheme to ban guns so she can rob a liquor store.
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