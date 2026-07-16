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Derrick Broze & Hakeem Anwar: Reclaiming Our Future Against AI Data Centers
Geopolitics & Empire
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Derrick Broze and Hakeem Anwar discuss the rapid expansion of AI data centers and the rising surveillance state. They introduce ReclaimFuture.com, a platform designed to help citizens map local data centers that threaten utility prices, water supplies, and digital privacy. The conversation highlights a growing movement of mass non-compliance against technologies like license plate readers and biometric tracking. The speakers argue that these infrastructure projects are part of a transnational technocracy that spans both Western and BRICS nations, requiring a unified, grassroots response. To combat this, they are organizing a national day of local activism on August 1st to encourage community-led resistance. They emphasize that achieving data privacy and preserving resources depends on people power and education rather than relying on global political shifts.


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Websites

Reclaim Our Future https://reclaimfuture.com

AI Data Center Map https://aidatacentermap.org

The Conscious Resistance https://theconsciousresistance.com

Derrick Broze X https://x.com/DBrozeLiveFree

Derrick Broze Substack https://derrickbroze.substack.com

Take Back Our Tech https://takebackourtech.org

TBOT Substack https://tbot.substack.com

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics


About Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze is a journalist, author, documentary film maker, public speaker, and activist. He is the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network and author of How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State.


About Hakeem Anwar

Hakeem Anwar is a technologist and educator who dropped his career in big tech to work on meaningful social movements. He founded #TakeBackOurTech to teach freedom lovers how to use technology privately, and created Above: a privacy-first technology company that develops phones, laptops, and communication services.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
privacyainwosurveillanceagenda 2030technocracyalgorithmflockartifical intelligencegreat resetdata centers
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