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Psychological Torture Experiment Reveals Methods of COVID Control
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50 views • March 24, 2021
The milgram experience is a true echo of the past brought to the harsh present as seen in the covid mandate mind control tactics. People aren't even willing to understand what is really happening, yet still comply.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605b70bff74bf95d2d9bfdf1
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605b70bff74bf95d2d9bfdf1
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