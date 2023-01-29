Create New Account
Why You Still Have Candida Even After Taking Turpentine!
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5

Heavy Metals Stop Turpentine From Eradicating Candida Fully! - https://bit.ly/3Hg2WTU

WHY YOU NEED MEGA DOSES OF IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The Worst Foods to Eat When Taking Turpentine!


Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) is a powerful proven anti candida oil that can eradicate it effectively throughout a whole person's body no matter where it is!


But there are many people who find it does not give them these results and they wonder why, so I have created this video to list off all the reasons why this can happen so you can make the changes needed once and for all to eliminate Candida albicans FULLY!


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Why You Still Have Candida Even After Taking Turpentine!” from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

