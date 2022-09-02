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Malevolent, NWO Agenda Digital Identity
Real Free News
Real Free News
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27 views • September 02, 2022

Globalists parry the accusation that they are malevolent conspirators by openly announcing their malevolent conspiracies to the world. They simply rebrand them as philanthropic crusades to save humanity from some hyperbolic, supposedly world-ending calamity, like COVID and Global Warming. The Rockefeller-founded ‘Club of Rome’ openly admitted this strategy regarding Climate Change™ in their book ‘The First Global Revolution’ and many other globalists have said similar things in the past. “In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together.”

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#malevolent #nwo #agenda #nwoagenda #kook #conspiracy #conspiracytherory #digitalidentity #lockdown #dystopic #future #humanity #risk #destroy

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digital identitynwo agendamalevolent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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