RT News - February 19 2025 6AM GMT

February 19, 2025

rt.com





The US delegation leaves Saudi Arabia after first high-level talks with Russia in years, paving the way to rebuild bilateral ties with sights set on ending the Ukrainian conflict. As the EU was blatantly sidelined during the talks in Saudi Arabia, President Trump highlights the Bloc had years to resolve the crisis, and now Brussels need to get on board. We’re on site as massive naval drills kick off in Indonesia where 38 nations, including Russia, are taking part.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/