ESPN reporter destroyed by VAXX poison induced PERICARDITIS

Jenna Laine ESPN @JennaLaineESPN Only responding to this troll to clear up any misconceptions...I was vaccinated three times — April 2021, May 2021 and Nov 2021, and each time, I was able to run and lift weights after. No chest pain whatsoever. I got COVID April 28. My chest pain started within days of that.

1:11 PM · Jul 14, 2022

Please don’t ignore COVID-19 chest pain. It can be something really serious...

10:26 AM · Jul 14, 2022

